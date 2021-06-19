BCHS, Kennedy win CIF Central Section baseball titles; Liberty falls to Buchanan

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three prep baseball teams from Kern County had a chance to claim what was lost to the pandemic — a shot at CIF Central Section championship rings.

BCHS hosted central coast squad Santa Maria in the Division IV championship game. The Eagles entered the game on a 11-game winning streak.

The Eagles were down 6-5 in the 5th inning until Chano Gonzalez singled to tie the game. A few batters later, Jace Shirley knocked a double to give BCHS the lead.

They would go on to win 14-6 and win the school’s first CIF Central Section baseball title since 2011.

Delano High School hosted the Division VI title game between Kennedy High School and Fresno Christian. Kennedy jumped on their opponents and didn’t look back.

The team scored six runs in the first inning while starter Julian Orozco handled the Fresno Christian bats. Orozco retired the first 11 batters he faced and went on to strike out 11 batters.

Kennedy won the game, 19-0.

And after a dramatic victory in their semifinal game, Liberty High School took on top-seeded Buchanan.

Liberty fell behind early and the deficit was too much to make up. Patriots lost to Buchanan, 17-4.