BCHS girls basketball wins its first SoCal Regional title

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Christian girls basketball team won its first ever SoCal Regional Championship defeating San Diego Academy of Our Lady of Peace, 60-45.

BCHS hosted the Division 4-A championship game at its campus on Saturday.

The Eagles were in control for much of the game but were down 13-12 after the first quarter. They took over after that. Academy of Our Lady of Peace got within 5 points in the third quarter but BCHS kept the lead to the end.

Center Dami Sule had 35 points and 29 rebounds in the historic victory.