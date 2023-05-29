BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three Kern County baseball programs headed north for a chance to claim a CIF Central Section title. One came home empty-handed, one won handily, and the third did the improbable.

Tristan Watson etched his name into Bakersfield sports history with a storybook play. Down 3-1 to Buchanan in the 7th inning, Watson stunned Valley Strong Ballpark with one swing of the bat.

“I saw fastball and I hit it,” Watson said.

The Golden Hawk, hit a three-run home run to give Centennial High School a 4-3 lead and with it the section championship.

Centennial head coach Dan Durham was not surprised.

“I’ve seen him hit the ball off me in BP day after day with just rockets and missiles. So I know he’s got it in his arsenal,” he said.

On Friday night, it was Bakersfield Christian High School with their own late-game heroics to earn a title.

In the sixth inning, the Eagles were tied at 3-3. The Eagles rallied, scoring five runs turning a nail-biter into a no-doubter to earn another Division II title.

“We just played our heart out,” catcher Daniel Aguirre said. “Even though it was a close game, we still play our heart out and we did our best. And we’re just the best team right now.”