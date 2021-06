BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The BCHS boys basketball team won its second straight CIF Central Section championship with a 56-55 win over Nipomo.

BCHS entered the game after making the Valley title game the previous three seasons. The game was played at the BCHS campus Friday night.

The game was close throughout, but a defensive stop late in the fourth quarter sealed the victory for the Eagles — a one-point win on their home court.