BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For the second time in 365 days, a Bakersfield teen won big at the Kern County Raceway Park.

Over the weekend, 17-year-old Seth Wise captured the top prize in the Spears SRL Pro Late Model Series.

Competing against some of the best drivers on the west coast, Wise edged out Dylan Zampa to win one of the closest races ever at the Kern County Raceway Park.

After finishing 7th in points last year, the Bakersfield native is leading all drivers so far in 2022.