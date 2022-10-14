Photo courtesy of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled an officially licensed, limited-edition vintage Bakersfield Condors bobblehead to kick off the start of the 2022-23 American Hockey League season.

The Condors are not the only team receiving a bobblehead. This marks the first vintage bobblehead series to feature all 32 AHL teams. A bobblehead featuring the AHL colors and logo will also be available, according to a news release.

Photo courtesy of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

Organizers say, each figure is individually numbered to 500, and will only be available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store.

The bobbing head dolls, which are expected to ship in November, are $30 each plus a flat-rate shipping fee of $8 per order. A set featuring all 32 bobbleheads is $900, according to the release.

The Bakersfield Condors’ season opener will be on Saturday Oct. 15, when the Condors face off against the Abbotsford Canucks.