Bakersfield Condors to play first games in nearly a year next month

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Condors’ highly anticipated return to the ice will take place next month. The announcement comes after months in which the American Hockey League and the team worked together on safety precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The season’s start date is Feb. 5, and fans will see the Condors play in a new eight-team Pacific Division.

“The safety of our players and everyone involved is first and foremost,” said Team President Mathew Riley. “Not to say there won’t be some hiccups or speed bumps along the way, but we wanted to give it a go.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News