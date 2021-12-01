Bakersfield Condors sport special blackout jerseys Saturday to benefit cancer charity

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Condors will sport special blackout jerseys at their home game this Saturday to support cancer charities.

The jersey features the crest “The Dors” in Korn-style font, after the Bakersfield band, with some jerseys being live auctioned, according to a news release.

Currently, Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner’s jersey is up for the team’s Golden Ticket, the release said.

Skinner’s, and the Condors’ specialty blackout jerseys, will be available in the Condors mobile app to purchase.

As usual, Friday night’s home game features $2 beers and hard seltzers. Kids also get in free through December with the purchase of an adult ticket.

All patrons must have a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination to attend, the release said.

Purchase tickets to the games here.