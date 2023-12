BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Condors are set to host a youth jersey giveaway at their game against the Ontario Reign on Saturday night.

Officials say the first 2,000 kids who are 12 and under have the chance to receive a Calvin Pickard jersey.

The doors open at 6 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m. at the Mechanics Bank Arena.

For more information, visit the Bakersfield Condors website.