Bakersfield College’s Tim Painton will retire after his 27th season as head baseball coach

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College Baseball’s Head Coach Tim Painton announced he will retire after the 2022 season.

The announcement came during an interview with the coach at BC’s Spring Sports Media Day Thursday afternoon, holding back tears while giving the announcement.

“It is just time to move on,” he said. Painton spent the last 40 years coaching college baseball and the last 27 of those years at Bakersfield College.

“I’m going to really miss the relationships with players more than anything else. I love to compete, I can find other ways to compete, but the relationships I’ve had with players, former players, current players, is what will be my biggest takeaway from here,” said Painton.

Another big takeaway and accomplishment, Painton said, is the opportunity to develop players and send them to other schools on scholarships.

“I am proud of the fact that we have been able to send 250 of those kids on scholarship to other schools,” said Painton.

The days where baseball wasn’t being played but the camaraderie that comes with the program is something he will truly miss, Painton said.

“I have given everything I have to this college for 27 years and you know, these guys know, if you jump into our program, it’s not about just baseball. We were out here working on the field at 9 O’clock this morning. I’ll miss those. I’ll miss those days because you develop relationships not just through the sport but other things you do as a group,” said Painton.

He and his wife will be moving to Arizona to be closer with their children said Painton.

“It’s just time to move on and to the next stage of life and I’m excited about that. My wife and I are both retiring. Both of my adult kids live in Arizona so that’s where we’re headed,” said Painton.

Staying in Bakersfield at BC wasn’t always his plan, said coach Painton.

“To be honest with you. I spent 10 years at a Division 1 level before coming here, and my goal at that point was to kind of to leapfrog and get back out of here and Bakersfield is what kept me here. It was a great place to raise a family. First and foremost, that is why I never left. And secondly, I had a chance to develop players,” said Painton.