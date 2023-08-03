BAKERSFIELD, Calif, (KGET) — Bakersfield College athletics announced its third class 2023 Bakersfield College Renegades Athletics Hall of Fame.

BC athletic officials say seven former athletes, coaches and contributors from the 100-years of Bakersfield College athletic history were selected by an 11-person committee.

This year’s Bakersfield College Renegades Athletics Hall of Fame include:

George Jones

David Turner

Rick Sawyer

Linzy Collins

David Dunn

Tim Painton

1959 BC Football Team

The Inaugural Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m. at Luigi’s Restaurant. For information on how to purchase tickets, click here.