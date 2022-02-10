Bakersfield College to host Battle of the Regions track and field event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College will be playing host to nine schools on Friday for the track-and-field Battle of the Regions.

The all-day competition will start at 11 a.m. and the last events end around 5:30 p.m., according to Bakersfield College.

Participating colleges are as listed:

  • Allan Hancock College
  • American River College
  • Antelope Valley College
  • College of Sequoias
  • Fresno City College
  • Fullerton College
  • Glendale Community College
  • Modesto Junior College
  • Saddleback College
You can download the full event schedule here.Download

The event is open to spectators but only in the stands, according to Bakersfield College.

