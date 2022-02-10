Bakersfield College to host Battle of the Regions track and field event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College will be playing host to nine schools on Friday for the track-and-field Battle of the Regions.
The all-day competition will start at 11 a.m. and the last events end around 5:30 p.m., according to Bakersfield College.
Participating colleges are as listed:
- Allan Hancock College
- American River College
- Antelope Valley College
- College of Sequoias
- Fresno City College
- Fullerton College
- Glendale Community College
- Modesto Junior College
- Saddleback College
The event is open to spectators but only in the stands, according to Bakersfield College.