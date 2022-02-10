Bakersfield College to host Battle of the Regions track and field event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College will be playing host to nine schools on Friday for the track-and-field Battle of the Regions.

The all-day competition will start at 11 a.m. and the last events end around 5:30 p.m., according to Bakersfield College.

Participating colleges are as listed:

Allan Hancock College

American River College

Antelope Valley College

College of Sequoias

Fresno City College

Fullerton College

Glendale Community College

Modesto Junior College

Saddleback College

The event is open to spectators but only in the stands, according to Bakersfield College.