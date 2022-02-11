Bakersfield College opens 2022 nominations for its athletics hall of fame

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nominations are now open for the Bakersfield College Renegade Athletics Hall of Fame.

The college will induct its second class in the fall.

The school’s hall of fame was established with the goal to recognize the almost 100 years of Renegade athletics across all sports.

Inductees have consisted of standout former student athletes, coaches, administrators and benefactors.

The deadline to submit a nomination is Friday, April 1.

You can nominate a former Renegade athlete at this link.