Bakersfield College hosts media day for its upcoming season

The Renegades are ready to go with a new season and a new and improved football stadium.

Mayor Karen Goh stood side by side with the top brass of Bakersfield College. She says the school has the city’s support as it gets ready for another season of Renegade football.

Coach Jeff Chudy says they’ve got a good foundation so far.

“We feel good about this group. We feel good about the toughness, the commitment they’ve made, so that’s a good starting off point.”

Coach Chudy also said the school is blessed by the support of the community.

Bakersfield passed Measure J, creating funds to improve the Bakersfield campus.

The money was used to upgrade Memorial Stadium this summer — bringing it a new turf field and other improvements.

He says the rest of school would benefit from the funding in the future.

17 News also caught up with some of the players. Here’s what they had to say about the upcoming season: