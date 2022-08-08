BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A reinvigorated head coach R. Todd Littlejohn and his Renegades returned to fall camp Monday morning.

The record books may say Coach Littlejohn went two and eight in his first full year at the helm, but for those keeping a close eye on BC, the Renegades forfeited three of those contests due to the aftermentioned self-reported eligibility issue.

But the returning players and coach are ready to put a season riddled by turnovers and self-reported clerical errors behind them.

In every other loss, BC held on until the bitter end, but not without costly turnovers. Those turnovers are the difference between a trip to the postseason and spending the late fall watching from home.

Now after a full year in the conference and a normal offseason to prepare, Coach Littlejohn expects this program to be buttoned up, both on and off the field.



“We were in every game and it was mistaken at different times of the game process but really excited about their effort really excited about how hard they played and that that’s one of our brands you know, we want to be the toughest hardest working most competitive team in the country and I think we exemplified that, said Littlejohn.”



The Renegades begin their season at home on September 3rd against LA Pierce.

17 News will be broadcasting the game starting at 5:30 p.m. with a special pre-game edition of Taylor’s Tailgate.