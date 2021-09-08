Bakersfield College football set for home opener Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College Renegade football returns to Memorial Stadium after a two-year absence.

Last Saturday, Bakersfield College’s openener against Pierce College was forfeited due to a lack of eligible players on the Brahmas roster.

Linebacker Brock Mather has been with the team since 2019 and says he is ready to put all the trials and tribulations of the past year behind him and finally play some ball.

“We’ve been working hard since that 2019 since ended, you know, we’ve been through all this, but we haven’t stopped working. Where it was here or at home. We have not stopped working and we are ready,” he said.

You can watch the Renegade’s home opener against El Camino College on KGET TV 17 on Saturday. Coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. with “Taylor’s Tailgate” — a special pregame show ahead of kickoff highlighting the best of BC Athletics hosted by Taylor Schaub. The game kicks off at 6 p.m.