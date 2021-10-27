Bakersfield College football program forced to forfeit three games due to self-reported eligibility violation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College athletics announced that its football program has forfeited three wins this season due to a self-reported academic eligibility violation.

The Renegades victories against El Camino, Golden West, and San Bernardino Valley colleges were relinquished after athletic director Reggie Bolton noticed an error in BC’s regular progress reports describing their athletes’ academic standing.

The player, whom Bolton didn’t name, was not listed on the preseason administrative form sent to the conference. Bolton said the “administrative error” was immediately reported to the SCFA commissioner and after a two-week inquiry the games were forfeited.

The player in question is ineligible for the rest of the 2021 season but may suit up for the Renegades next fall.

Bakersfield College will host Long Beach on Saturday.