Bakersfield College football game against Pierce is canceled

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College’s first scheduled regular season game in nearly two years has been canceled.

The Renegades were set to open their season Saturday against Pierce College in Los Angeles, but Pierce was forced to forfeit the contest due to a lack in eligible players.

Both teams still plan on playing a scrimmage, but Bakersfield College will be credited with a victory regardless.

Head coach R. Todd Littlejohn tells 17 News the schools decided to still play out of a desire to get some much needed reps on the field.

The Renegades home opener is set for Saturday, Sept. 11 against El Camino College. That game will be broadcast on KGET starting at 6 p.m.