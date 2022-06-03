BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After 27 years and more than 600 wins, the Bakersfield College baseball team has found its new head coach.

BC Athletics announced the promotion of Kurt Townson, longtime assistant coach for the Renegades. Townson takes over the reins following the retirement of legendary head coach Tim Painton, who started at BC in 1996.

Townson started his coaching career at North High School in 1995 and 1996 for Tony Silver, then made his way to Gerry Collis Field in 1997 to assist coach Tim Painton until 2005, a press release said. He was also instrumental in shaping BC’s summer league from 2011 to 2022. The program transitioned high school infielders to incoming freshmen.

Townson is tasked with turning the Renegades team around following a 12-28 season that featured a 1-14 stretch in February and March.