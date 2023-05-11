BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield can boast of being the home of two starting NFL quarterbacks: Derek Carr and Jordan Love. The two will face one another in a Kern County showdown this season.

Week 3, Sept. 24 is set for what you might call the Bakersfield Bowl. Derek Carr’s New Orleans Saints travel to Green Bay to face Jordan Love and the Packers.

The game is set for a 10 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time start and televised on the FOX Network.

Love made news Wednesday, telling reporters it was “the hardest time” for him after learning Aaron Rodgers re-signed with Green Bay for the 2022 season.

In New Orleans, the Saints front office is adding pieces for Carr and hoping for a rebound season after going 7-10 in 2022. The team signed one of Carr’s good friends and former Raiders teammate, tight end Foster Moreau.

Moreau was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and could return to action for the 2023 season, according to Fansided. Carr tweeted about the signing Wednesday: “The mission hasn’t changed … let’s get it.”