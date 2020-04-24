Athletes from Bakersfield hope to hear their names called at the NFL Draft

BAKERSFIELD (KGET) – Tonight, the best colligate players in the nation will take part in the annual NFL draft.

Among the potential pool of prospects, two Bakersfield natives looking to fulfill their father’s promise.

First, Jordan love.

The Liberty High School graduate and Utah State QB who’s athletic ability has drawn comparisons to the best in the game.

“This is what I felt like I was meant to be doing, playing football,” said Love.

The former Valley Title winner who has faced unimaginable adversity has dedicated his journey to his late father, Orbin.

The man who got Jordan started in the game.

“Just get me started in the game and teach me a lot of things growing up and just keep me involved in sports, you know, so he’s definitely had a huge impact on my football career,” said Love.

Then there’s Michael Pittman Jr.

With junior being the keyword, as his father football star in his own right.

Drafted by the Cardinals 22 years ago.

“I was expected to play pro football and I expected myself to play pro football because I was like my dad plays like why can I play. So, it’s almost like it’s an expectation for a family,” said Pittman Jr.

But, after a season with more than 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns, it’s the USC wide receivers time to hear his name called.

So, as these two embark on their next chapter, a pair of common threads will keep them linked.

An unwavering passion for the game of football and promise that their dad’s dream for them will be fulfilled.

“It’s gonna kick on Thursday night I think that it is really like real, but uh it’s, it’s pretty crazy,” said Love.