3-time Area Golfer of the Year signs NLI with CSU Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CSU Bakersfield received an addition to its golf team in the form of Stockdale High School senior Iris Han, who signed a National Letter of Intent to compete as a Roadrunner come fall 2022, according to news release.

“Iris is a competitor, hard worker, and someone who holds herself to a high standard in every aspect.” said Tiffanie Yabut, Bakersfield’s first-year Head Coach, in the release. “She is a well-rounded player with aspirations to play professionally, but her character is what I like most about her. We’re very excited for the future of our program with Iris!”



Han has earned Kern County Player of the Year honors three times and qualified for the Southern Regional State Championship all four years of her Mustang career.



She was also a two-time CIF Central Section Individual Champion where placed runner-up and was able to compete at Regionals in Pasadena, Calif., where she place 11th with an even-par 73.



Besides her athletic achievements, the student-athlete has maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.50.