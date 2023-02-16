BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Where were you 30 years ago?

If you were in Bakersfield and you followed local sports you would’ve had a hard time missing one team — the 1992-1993 Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunner basketball team, which went undefeated, 33-0.

But time has a way of coloring things. The yellowed pages of a newspaper, the invasion of gray across a receding hairline. Vivid memories reduced to shadows.

And so it is with these middle-aged men, who for five magical months exactly 30 years ago experienced the sort of glory many of us can only dream of — perfection in the field of athletic endeavor.

The 1992-93 Cal State Bakersfield men’s basketball team won the Division II national championship with a perfect 33-0 record.

The school – which has since taken the big step up into Division I – honored that Roadrunners team Thursday at the university’s Icardo Center – the then-new facility they packed on a regular basis en route to the school’s only unbeaten basketball season.

Nine of the team’s 12 players were there to accept the accolades. The players and coaches were back in Bakersfield to be inducted into the Kern County Bob Elias Sports Hall of Fame – the first team to be so honored.

Pat Douglass won three Division II national championships in 10 seasons here in Bakersfield before moving on to Division I UC-Irvine, where he coached for 13 seasons. All told, he won 573 games coaching at the collegiate level.

“To win it all when we got on national TV, and that type of exposure, brought a lot of attention to the community and the campus and we were very proud of that,” Douglass said.

How has that magical season affected the players in the 30 years since? How – if at all – did the experience shape them as grown men, in their careers, in their outlook on life?

For center-forward Roheen Oats, now 50 years old, it changed everything.

“It absolutely did change me. It helped me out in all of my endeavors,” Oats said.

Winning was a product of hard work, but 3-point specialist Kenny Warren says, it was also … love.

“When we would be in the dorms arguing and fighting, once we got to the court, everybody did their role,” Warren said. “That’s the whole thing, our camaraderie is still the same, we’ve been on a thread for the last five years, staying contact with each other.”

The Roadrunners were not perfect in their perfection. They played poorly a few times, only to rally when it counted. They benefited from other teams’ misfortunes – player suspensions and tough playoff draws.

But these Roadrunners controlled what they could control – winning with hard work, taking good luck when it came their way, winning with persistence, winning with camaraderie, and it all came together 30 years ago.

And now they’re Hall of Famers.