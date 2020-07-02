Local boxer back from big win in Vegas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After a victorious win last week at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, “The Caveman” Miguel Contreras is back in town and spoke with 17 News about his resilient fight against Rolando “Nano” Vargas.

“It was a tough fight. I believe it was my toughest opponent today, he hit the hardest out of all my opponents, which is why I am wearing sun glasses. So he hit hard, but we stuck to the game plan and we were able to execute it perfectly. We out boxed him. Everything we worked on during camp we were able to do in the best way possible in that ring,” said Contreras.

When he finally obtained his eleventh win, all Miguel thought about was coming back home to Bakersfield to celebrate with all of the people that supported him throughout his career.

“The support I received, its truly tremendous and you know I am forever thankful for it,” said Contreras.

After fighting such a rugged fight, he says needs some time to recuperate.

“We are taking this little week off and letting my body heal, letting my body just repair everything that was damaged and excited to get back to that ring,” said Contreras.

He will be back July 21 in Las Vegas and it will be broadcast on ESPN.

Good luck to the Kern County Caveman!