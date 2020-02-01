LeBron James unveils new tattoo honoring long-time friend Kobe Bryant

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 31: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers arrives for the game against the Portland Trail Blazers as he passes a sign to honor Kobe and Gigi Bryant at Staples Center on January 31, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (WJW) — The sports world continues to mourn the loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who was among nine killed in a helicopter crash.

CLEVELAND, OH – FEBRUARY 10: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers greets Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Quicken Loans Arena on February 10, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory copyright notice. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Many athletes and professional teams have taken to social media to write tributes, including longtime friend, LeBron James.

Now, the former Cleveland Cavalier player is unveiling a new tattoo to honor Kobe.

James shared a photo of the new ink on his Facebook page.

The design features a black mamba and both of Kobe’s jersey numbers, 8 and 24. Right underneath are the words “Mamba 4 life.”