LEADING OFF: Bumgarner back on mound; Bieber-Keuchel matchup

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner gets a hug from manager Torey Lovullo after going the distance over after the seventh inning of the second game of a double header against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:

MAD BUMMED

Arizona LHP Madison Bumgarner (2-2, 6.31) starts against Colorado in his first appearance since pitching a seven-inning no-hitter against Atlanta last Sunday, a game that Major League Baseball does not consider to be a no-hitter. MLB’s eight-man committee on statistical accuracy decided in 1991 that a no-hitter was a game of nine or more innings that ended with no hits. Bumgarner was pitching in the second game of a doubleheader, a game shortened to seven innings under pandemic rules. RHP Jon Gray (3-1, 2.54 ERA) starts for the Rockies.

ACE DOWN

Corbin Burnes’ dominant April has come to a disappointing end, with the Brewers right-hander landing on the injured list Thursday for undisclosed reasons. President of baseball operations David Stearns said the team is following MLB’s health and safety protocols, but refused to expand on that, including on a potential timeline for Burnes’ return.

Burnes is 2-2 with a 1.53 ERA and has recorded 49 strikeouts and no walks through 29 1/3 innings. He allowed one earned run through his first four starts before giving up five runs — four earned — over five innings in an 8-0 loss to the Miami Marlins on Monday.

BIGGIE CY’S

Cleveland RHP Shane Bieber (2-2, 2.48), the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, starts in Chicago against White Sox LHP Dallas Keuchel (1-0, 4.32), the 2015 AL Cy Young winner for Houston. Chicago is coming off a doubleheader sweep of Detroit and has won six of seven, but at 14-10, the White Sox still trail Kansas City by 1 1/2 games in the NL Central.

STRIPES EARNED

New York Yankees right-hander RHP Gerrit Cole (3-1, 1.71 ERA), who is 5-1 with a 2.23 ERA against Detroit, starts Friday’s homestand opener against Detroit, the first team not from the East to play at Yankee Stadium since 2019. Left-hander Tarik Skubal (0-3, 5.21) starts for the Tigers.

HELLO AGAIN

Baltimore LHP John Means (2-0, 1.50), who allowed one run and two hits in 6 1/3 innings against Oakland last Sunday, faces the Athletics again as as Baltimore begins a six-game trip. RHP Mike Fiers makes his season debut for the A;s after recovering from a lumbar strain.

