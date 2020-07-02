Kansas City Royals putting cutouts of fans in stands to fill seats during games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Royals season ticket holders can be in the stands this year without actually being at Kauffman Stadium. Just send in a photo!

The Royals launched their Fanbassador program Wednesday. Season ticket holders can order a hard plastic cutout in their likeness.

The Royals will start with 500 cutouts, placed around the stadium – that way fans can see themselves on TV during games.

The Royals hope real people will be able to return to the stadium at some point.

“We’re going to be playing baseball. We don’t know if we’re going to be playing with fans right away. But we hope to be playing in front of fans before it’s all said and done,” said Toby Cook, Royals Vice President of Publicity.

The cutouts are $40. Half of the money will go towards the Royals Respond Fund, which helps with food insecurity during the COVID-19 crisis.