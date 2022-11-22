Cain Velasquez poses on the scale during his weigh-in for UFC 200 on July 8, 2016 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/ Getty Images)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez will be returning to the wrestling ring thanks to a Santa Clara County Superior Court judge who granted his request to travel outside of California.

On Tuesday, Judge Arthur Bocanegra granted Velasquez’s request for permission to travel to Arizona over the objections of prosecutors.

That means the fighter can now compete in a pro wrestling match, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, even though he is facing an attempted murder charge.

The MMA star was recently released from jail after serving months behind bars without bail. Judge Bocanegra granted a $1 million bail despite prosecutors’ assertions that Velasquez is a threat to public safety.

Prosecutors charged the MMA star with attempted murder after he attempted to kill an accused child molester in Morgan Hill, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

MMA star Cain Velasquez (seen here on Nov. 8 when he was released from jail in San Jose) will soon head to a wrestling match in Arizona. A judge granted his travel request today. (Video courtesy AIO FILMZ) pic.twitter.com/W80OB6a4XL — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) November 23, 2022

Velasquez’s defense attorney said Harry Goularte is a predatory pedophile who molested Velasquez’s 4-year-old son at a daycare operated by Goularte’s mother. Goularte was arrested by San Martin police and charged with child molestation.

San Jose police said Velasquez chased Goularte’s pickup truck for 10 miles, at times leaning out the window to open fire. The high-speed chase ended after Goularte’s stepfather was shot in the arm and Velasquez surrendered to police on February 28.

Velasquez celebrated Tuesday’s legal victory on Twitter. He tweeted in Spanish, “I am very happy to return to @luchalibreaaa. See you in Tempe, Arizona this December 3, Mullett Arena.”