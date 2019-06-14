Inmates play basketball with Bakersfield Elite team

Inmates from Taft Correctional Institution played some basketball games with members of the Bakersfield Elite basketball team earlier this month.

The Bakersfield Elite went to Taft Correctional Institution on June 1, to play rounds of basketball games with the inmates for more than just fun, but to grow.

The Bakersfield Elite continues to come and play basketball with the inmates because it is competitive, entertaining and is a good way to strengthen friendship, mutual understanding and goodwill. Both the athletes in the community and the athletes in the institution gain from the experience. Inmates also get a chance to show that they can play well and compete with community athletes.

The Bakersfield Elite basketball team is a diverse team is that contains players who currently or formerly played basketball at Bakersfield College, California State University Bakersfield or other well-known colleges and universities. A current NBA player was also on the team.