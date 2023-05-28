INDIANAPOLIS –Race day has arrived for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Follow along with updates from our live blog.

12:50 p.m.

We’re go! Graham Rahal is back on the track. He’s already two laps down. Rinus VeeKay passes Alex Palou to take the early lead. Palou retakes the lead.

12:43 p.m.

Graham Rahal stalled before the race began. His team is working on it. Per telecast, it’s a battery problem for Rahal. Car stalled when he tried to start it. Crew is changing it ahead of the start. This all transpired during the parade laps. Rahal has had a rough month after getting bumped from the field. He’s filling in for Stefan Wilson, who is unable to race after being injured during a practice crash.

They've wheeled Graham Rahal to the yard of bricks to look into his issue. pic.twitter.com/MswZ4nmp0g — Brett Bensley (@brettbensley) May 28, 2023

12:40

Roger Penske gives the order: “Drivers, start your engines!”

12:38 p.m.

Jim Cornelison performed “Back Home Again in Indiana” for the seventh time.

12:26 p.m.

Singer Jewel performed the national anthem at this year’s race. IMS called her stripped-down version “unforgettable.”

12:25 p.m.

Opera star Angela Brown performed “God Bless America” during the prerace ceremony.

12:15 p.m.

This year’s Indy 500 field includes nine former winners: Helio Castroneves (2001, 2002, 2009, 2021); Scott Dixon (2008); Tony Kanaan (2013); Ryan Hunter-Reay (2014); Alexander Rossi (2016); Takuma Sato (2017, 2020); Will Power (2018); Simon Pagenaud (2019); and Marcus Ericsson (2022).

12:05 p.m.

Tony Kanaan is competing in what is expected to be his final Indianapolis 500. He received a tribute before the race during driver introductions.

12 p.m.

Alex Palou is on the pole for this year’s race. He’s joined by Rinus VeeKay and Felix Rosenqvist in the front row.