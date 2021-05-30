LIVE UPDATES | 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500

The 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is here!
The crowd size is limited to about 135,000 fans because of the pandemic.
Follow along with updates for pre-race activities and the race with our live blog below.
11:15 a.m.
We talked to A.J. Foyt and Tony Stewart during our pre-race show!
11:20 a.m.
Here’s a look at the upcoming pre-race schedule:
- 11:25 a.m.: Military Appreciation Lap
- 11:32 a.m.: Red Bull Aces Race Begins
- 11:49 a.m.: Indianapolis 500 Driver Introductions
- 12:08 p.m.: Military March
- 12:12 p.m.: “America the Beautiful” – Victory Podium
- 12:15 p.m.: Military Address – U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Krumm, Victory Podium
- 12:18 p.m.: Presentation of Colors – Trackside Stage
- 12:19 p.m.: Invocation – Archbishop Charles Thompson, Archdiocese of Indianapolis
- 12:20 p.m.: Rifle Volley – Victory Podium
- 12:21 p.m.: “Taps”
- 12:22 p.m.: “God Bless America” – U.S. Navy veteran and gospel music performer Generald Wilson
- 12:26 p.m.: National Anthem – Jimmie Allen
- 12:27 p.m.: First Flyover – U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets from the 187th Fighter Wing
- 12:29 p.m.: “Drivers, To Your Cars” – Dude Perfect Cast
- 12:36 p.m.: “Back Home Again in Indiana” – Jim Cornelison
- 12:37 p.m.: Second Flyover – U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets from the 187th Fighter Wing
- 12:38 p.m.: Command to Start Engines – IMS Chairman Roger Penske, Victory Podium
- 12:45 p.m.: 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge
11:23 a.m.