In it to win it: Man places $3.5 million bet on Astros

(NBC News)  Jim McIngvale is so confident the Houston Astros will win the World Series he’s put $3.5 million on the line.

McIngvale, better known as “Mattress Mack” to Houston residents, placed the bet at Mississippi’s Scarlet Pearl Casino Tuesday.

“Mattress Mack” may be best known for his relief efforts during Hurricane Harvey, when he opened his store to anyone seeking refuge following the massive flooding triggered by the storm.

He says that spirit of giving will continue if the Astros win.

“A lot of people of customers are going to get free mattresses, that’s what we’re going to do,” he said after placing the bet.

