BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– Vin Scully, iconic Dodgers broadcaster and “heartbeat of the Dodgers,” died at the age of 94 on Aug. 2, according to a tweet by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“The Dodgers’ Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian.” Stan Kasten Dodger President & CEO said in the tweet.