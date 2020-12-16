Head wrestling coach at Bakersfield College stepping down

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College’s head wrestling coach, Brett Clark, announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down to pursue opportunities out of the state.

Clark had served as the head wrestling coach at BC for the past seven years, according to the college. Prior to that, he had served as assistant coach for the program from 2003 to 2010. Under his leadership, BC said the wrestling team won three of the last four SCWA Southeast wrestling conference titles.

In each of those seasons, Clark was awarded Conference Coach of the Year honors, according to the college.

“I’m grateful for my time to come back to BC and coach after having been a student athlete here,” Clark said. “I’d like to thank both the athletic and campus administration for allowing me the opportunity to coach and have an influence in the lives of so many Renegade student athletes throughout the years. I have many memories from my time here that will not soon be forgotten.”

Interim Dean of Kinesiology/Athletic Director Reggie Bolton said Clark has been a major asset to the wresting program over the past several years.

“The accomplishments of the program during his time speak to his leadership and the passion he has put into coaching our student athletes,” he said. “We wish Coach Clark and his family all the best in his future endeavors. His presence will be missed here at BC.”