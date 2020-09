DARLINGTON, S.C. (KGET) — Bakersfield native Kevin Harvick made a young fan’s day after winning the Cook Out Southern 500 on Sunday. He spotted a boy wearing a Harvick T-shirt and called him down to the track to give him the checkered flag he received from his victory.

The boy waved at Harvick from the side of his car and gave him a thumbs-up.

The Cook Out Southern 500 is the opening race of the Cup playoffs. This was Kevin Harvick’s 57th career victory and his 8th win of the season.