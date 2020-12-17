Garces Memorial standout Zach Buckey signs to play football at Stanford, just as his father Jeff did

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For Garces Memorial standout, Zach Buckey, Wednesday morning felt like a lifetime in the making.

“It’s a dream come true and just something that tells you don’t be afraid to dream, above all things,” he said.

The son of Bakersfield’s own Jeff Buckey, a Stanford University standout and NFL lineman in his own right, Zach just wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps.

And now the boy who once dreamed of donning Stanford Cardinal red, is now a Division I football player.