SEATTLE (AP) — Ty France hit a two-run homer in the third inning, George Kirby pitched six solid innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 Saturday to open a doubleheader.

France’s homer came with two outs against starter Jaime Barria (1-2) and erased a one-run lead that came from Mickey Moniak’s second-inning RBI single.

The go-ahead blast came one day after France hit a tying single in the ninth during a 4-3, 10-inning loss to the Angels. France has 14 homers on the season.

Barria, making his first start of the season, went 4 2/3 innings while allowing three hits, two earned runs and four walks with three strikeouts.

He was pulled in favor of right-hander Mike Mayers after loading the bases with back to back walks in the fifth. Mayers retired Eugenio Suarez on a pop-out to end the threat.

Kirby (3-3) pitched well after a bumpy second inning, allowing six hits, one earned run and no walks with eight strikeouts.

Erik Swanson pitched the ninth for his third save.

ROSTER MOVES

Mariners LHP Brennan Bernardino was added to the roster as the Mariners’ 27th man. Bernardino made his major league debut for the Mariners on July 31 at Houston after being signed earlier this year out of the Mexican League.

RHP Oliver Ortega was the 27th man for the Angels.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: OF Mitch Haniger (ankle) was back in the clubhouse before the first game on Saturday and could be activated in time for Game 2. Haniger has been out since April 30 with a high right ankle sprain.

Angels: INF David Fletcher (foot) will play in Saturday’s nightcap after sitting out the past two games with a foot injury.

UP NEXT

Mariners: RHP Chris Flexen (7-8, 3.73) will pitch the second game for Seattle. Flexen allowed three hits and two earned runs against the Astros in his last start on July 30.

Angels: LHP Reid Detmers (3-3, 3.63) is on the mound for the Angels in the nightcap. Detmers allowed just three hits and one earned run over seven innings on July 31 against Texas.

