Former NFL player says he’s innocent of stalking violation

FILE – In this July 27, 2007, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Greg Spires walks off the practice field after the morning session at NFL football training camp in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Authorities in New Hampshire say Spire, a former player for the pro football player, has been arrested in the state’s capital city for violating a protective order. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A judge set bail at $50,000 for a former New England Patriots player accused of violating a protective order.

Greg Spires says he is innocent in a video arraignment Monday from jail in Concord, New Hampshire.

The 44-year-old Spires, of Cypress, Texas, was a defensive end in the National Football League who played for the Patriots from 1998-2000. He remained in the NFL until 2007, playing one season for the Cleveland Browns and six for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Concord Monitor reports the stalking petition granted Thursday says Spires isn’t to be within 500 feet (152 meters) of his daughter.

His daughter says Spires showed up for her high school sporting event, even though she hasn’t seen or talked to him in years. Police say Spires went to the school Friday.