First time San Francisco vs. Los Angeles for all 3 major playoffs in 1-year span

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Take your pick: NorCal or SoCal, E-40 or Snoop Dogg, San Francisco burritos or Los Angeles tacos — the list goes on and on.

The rivalry continues: San Francisco versus Los Angeles once again in the playoffs.

This is the first time ever in a one-year span each NBA, MLB, and NFL postseason featured a San Francisco versus Los Angeles matchup.

So far: Los Angeles 2, San Francisco 0.

NBA Play-In Game on May 19, 2021: Warriors at Lakers

The NBA implemented its inaugural Play-In tournament for the 2020-21 playoffs.

What better way to have the Warriors’ Stephen Curry versus Lakers’ LeBron James at the iconic (then-called) Staples Center in Los Angeles?

Curry’s game-high 37 points would not be enough as James and the Lakers would come out on top 103-100. The Warriors’ season would end shortly after.

National League Division Series Oct. 2021: Giants versus Dodgers

It took over 100 years, but archrivals from San Francisco and Los Angeles finally met in the MLB postseason for the first time ever.

The Giants-Dodgers rivalry dates back to the late 1800s when both teams were in New York, and this series was met with high anticipation.

The two teams had two of the best records in all of baseball that season, so it was no surprise the series would come down to a winner-take-all Game 5.

The game and series ended on a controversial check-swing call, resulting in the Dodgers celebrating a 2-1 win on the home field of their nemesis from Northern California.

NFC Championship: 49ers at Rams

It’s 49ers-Rams part three with San Francisco winning the first two games this season: 31-10 in Santa Clara and 27-24 in Los Angeles.

San Francisco has won its last six meetings against the Rams — sweeping the season series for the third straight year, according to the 49ers.

Since head coach Kyle Shanahan took over in 2017, the 49ers are 7-3 against their NFC West rivals in Southern California.

It’ll remain to be seen if San Francisco can make it seven straight against the Rams and make its second Super Bowl in three years.

Kickoff will be Sunday Jan. 30 at 3:40 p.m. at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on FOX.