MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (KGET) — Liberty High School is looking to become the first Bakersfield team to win a state Division 1-A football championship since 2013.

They take on Serra (Gardena) at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo beginning at 4 p.m.

Liberty 9 – Serra 14, 4th quarter CIF Division 1-A State Football Championship

Follow Chris Burton and FFX on Twitter for live updates.

UPDATES:

With a chance from the 15, @LHS_Patriots can’t find the end zone, but Dylan Lynch knocks it through.



Liberty 3 | Serra (Gardena) 0 pic.twitter.com/EcCJWE1H6D — FFXonKGET (@FFXonKGET) December 12, 2021

Some trickery from the Cavaliers, and Troy Crozier finds the end zone!



Liberty 3 | Serra (Gardena) 7 pic.twitter.com/ffQRqWOVu9 — FFXonKGET (@FFXonKGET) December 12, 2021

Thrilling end to the half: Murphy’s deep ball is picked off in the end zone by Luke Wattenberger, who takes it nearly 60 yards before he’s pushed out of bounds. pic.twitter.com/YXuWme16lJ — FFXonKGET (@FFXonKGET) December 12, 2021