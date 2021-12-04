Liberty takes on Pittsburg HS in CIF 1-A football state semifinal at Bakersfield College

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Liberty High School is getting ready to play one of the biggest games in its football program’s history — a CIF state semifinal at Bakersfield College. A win Saturday could be a legacy-defining moment for their revered coach Bryan Nixon.

As accomplished as Nixon is, his trophy shelf is missing a state championship. Nixon and Liberty came close the state title game back in 2015. Led by current pros Jordan Love and linebacker Krys Barnes, the Patriots suffered a crushing loss 28-24 to Del Oro.

On Saturday, Liberty has earned another chance at the state championship, but they’ll have their work cut out for them in a formidable Pittsburg team.

“They are a really good football team. You are going to see really good football teams this time of year,” Nixon said. “They Are really well-coached and they get after it. We are just going to have to execute a game plan and minizine mistakes.”

