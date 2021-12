NOVATO, Calif. (KGET) — Independence is looking to do what seemed impossible at the midway point of the season — win a state football championship.

The Falcons will look to upset San Marin in Novato for the CIF D5-AA football championship at 6 p.m.

Independence 7 – San Marin 14, 4th quarter CIF Division 5-AA State Football Championship

UPDATES:

FALCONS TOUCHDOWN: Anthony Rico gets the scoring started for @IHSFalcons with this run. It’s 7-0 Independence at the start of 2nd pic.twitter.com/GekZIfoWEx — FFXonKGET (@FFXonKGET) December 12, 2021

MUSTANGS TOUCHDOWN: @SMmustangs ties the game at 7 apiece with this Joey Cook goalline plunge pic.twitter.com/Ta1JCXJGZU — FFXonKGET (@FFXonKGET) December 12, 2021