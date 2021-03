BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Frontier vs. Stockdale High School varsity football game has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The game has been postponed to April 30 at Frontier High School. The junior varsity game is scheduled to go on as planned.

