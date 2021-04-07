Friday’s varsity football game between Bakersfield High and Ridgeview postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The varsity football game between Bakersfield High and Ridgeview that was scheduled for Friday has been postponed due to COVID-19 safety protocols, according to the Kern High School District.

The junior varsity game is still scheduled to take place at 4:30 p.m., according to the district.

Bakersfield High told 17 News that it has been under COVID-19 protocols following Week One, which also led to the postponement of last week’s game against Stockdale High. BHS said the team will return with its game against Frontier at 7:30 p.m. on April 16.