BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The Kern County District Attorney's Office is warning looters to stay away from areas that have been evacuated due to the French Fire.

On its Facebook page, the DA's office posted the reminder to "anyone foolish" entering evacuated areas in the Kern River Valley and committing crimes. Convictions of thefts or burglaries that occur within evacuation zones carry harsher penalties, the DA's office says.