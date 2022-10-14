BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Week 9 of the high school football season started off the field after multiple schools decided to cancel games over fears of potential violence.

Three games were canceled Thursday and Friday out of precaution. It wasn’t immediately clear if those games would be rescheduled.

On Friday, the attention turns to the field and a matchup of the two highest ranked programs in Kern County when Liberty takes on Centennial.

Centennial is 7-0 and the 10th ranked team in the Valley according to Cal Preps. The ‘Hawks offense has been sensational led by quarterback Adam Copus scoring just over 34 points per game.

Liberty is ranked 4th and have won 21 straight league games and 39 of their last 40.

Take a look at the games set for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022:

Centennial 0 – Liberty 7, 1st quarter

Frontier vs. Stockdale

Ridgeview vs. Independence

BCHS vs. Garces Memorial

Tehachapi vs. North

BHS vs. Highland

Golden Valley vs. West

Foothill vs. Arvin

Kern Valley vs. Bishop

Mira Monte vs. Lompoc

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022:

East 14 – South 35, Final

