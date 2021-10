BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The Via Arte street art festival brought artists of all ages to The Marketplace this weekend, and on Sunday judges crowned some winners.

The award for Best Use of Color went to Samantha Bethel; Claire Rossetto clinched the award for Best Technique; Best Rendition went to Katrina Rocha, with a piece inspired by Spanish artist Joqauin Sorolla's painting "The Fisherwoman."