BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- And now, a love story. Several love stories, actually, all rolled up into one. A set of 73-year-old love stories involving one girl -- a teenager forever -- as told by her admiring granddaughter .

When Lauren Semar’s grandmother was a Bakersfield High School senior in 1948, you might say things were different. Algebra was the same. English comp was the same. But the boys … the boys were different. And how would she know? Research!