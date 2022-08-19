BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Highland, Frontier and Chavez kicked off the 2022 high school football season with victories on Thursday and Friday night opens the season for the rest of Kern County schools.
The biggest matchup of the week pits local powerhouse Garces Memorial with national powerhouse Los Alamitos. The two teams play Friday at Sam Tobias Field at 7 p.m.
BHS takes on Buchanan in a premier Central Valley matchup. Last year’s league champions BCHS, Liberty and Independence all begin their seasons Friday. Wasco looks to have repeat of their magical 2021 season kicking off against South. Intra-county matchups on Friday include Kern Valley and Taft, Shafter and West, Delano and Mira Monte.
Los Alamitos vs. Garces Memorial
Spanish Springs vs. Liberty
Mission Prep vs. BCHS
Santa Maria vs. East
Independence vs. Pioneer Valley
Kennedy vs. Edison
BHS vs. Buchanan
Wasco vs. South
Shafter vs. West
Kern Valley vs. Taft
Delano vs. Mira Monte
Sunnyside vs. Golden Valley
Ridgeview vs. Clovis West
Centennial vs. Redwood
Foothill vs. Boron
Tehachapi vs. Burroughs
Catch up on Thursday’s games at this link.
Watch highlights of Friday’s action tonight on FFX beginning at 11:11.