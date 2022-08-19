BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Highland, Frontier and Chavez kicked off the 2022 high school football season with victories on Thursday and Friday night opens the season for the rest of Kern County schools.

The biggest matchup of the week pits local powerhouse Garces Memorial with national powerhouse Los Alamitos. The two teams play Friday at Sam Tobias Field at 7 p.m.

BHS takes on Buchanan in a premier Central Valley matchup. Last year’s league champions BCHS, Liberty and Independence all begin their seasons Friday. Wasco looks to have repeat of their magical 2021 season kicking off against South. Intra-county matchups on Friday include Kern Valley and Taft, Shafter and West, Delano and Mira Monte.

Los Alamitos vs. Garces Memorial

Spanish Springs vs. Liberty

Mission Prep vs. BCHS

Santa Maria vs. East

Independence vs. Pioneer Valley

Kennedy vs. Edison

BHS vs. Buchanan

Wasco vs. South

Shafter vs. West

Kern Valley vs. Taft

Delano vs. Mira Monte

Sunnyside vs. Golden Valley

Ridgeview vs. Clovis West

Centennial vs. Redwood

Foothill vs. Boron

Tehachapi vs. Burroughs

Catch up on Thursday’s games at this link.

Watch highlights of Friday’s action tonight on FFX beginning at 11:11.