BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Five Kern County teams remain in the CIF Central Section football playoffs but Liberty’s Division I semifinal against Buchanan is getting the most attention.

The semifinal is a rematch of a game in September that ended in controversial fashion due to weather. Lightning forced the ending of the game that still had about 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Liberty lost the game by 8 points, 35-27 on Sept. 9.

But now the rematch Friday night is not just a rematch for Liberty but it’s also a rematch for Buchanan. The Buchanan Bears are looking to avenge a loss to Liberty in last season’s semifinal.

Only one team will move on the Valley championship game.

Division I, Semifinals

(4) San Joaquin Memorial 7 – (1) Clovis West 7, 2nd quarter

(3) Liberty 28 – (2) Buchanan 20, Final

Division II, Semifinals

(4) Hanford 27 – (1) Central Valley Christian 35, 4th quarter

(7) Frontier 21 – (3) Lemoore 35, Halftime

Division III, Semifinals

(4) Kennedy 27 – (1) Mission Prep 14, 3rd quarter

(15) Independence 17 – (11) Sunnyside 31, 4th quarter

Division IV, Semifinals

(8) Shafter 35 – (4) Matilda Torres 28, 4th quarter

(7) Coalinga 20 – (3) Caruthers 7, 4th quarter

Division V, Semifinals

(8) Pioneer Valley vs. (4) Templeton

(3) Dos Palos vs. (2) Atascadero

Division VI, Semifinals

(5) Avenal vs. (1) Hanford West

(10) Riverdale vs. (3) Mendota

